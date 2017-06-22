Kid who volunteers at HopeWell Ranch wins bike

A 13-year-old boy, who spends his time volunteering at a ranch for people with emotional needs, has won a mountain bike.

Adyn Schwartz has been volunteering at HopeWell Ranch for 10 years. He spends three days a week at the camp during the summer and during the school year he is there every Wednesday.

He was nominated for Barberi Law's Bikes for Kids program by his mom Lisa Schwartz.

"I didn't know I was nominated," Adyn said. "She just bombed me and told me that."

Adyn's mom said she was speechless when she found out her son had won.

“Adyn has selflessly toiled in service to HopeWell Ranch for literal years of his life,” she wrote in her nomination. “His first visit was at 3-years-old, when he went to help his dad erect a hay barn. At 7, he began in the junior volunteer program and has consistently been there two to three days per week each summer since."

The ranch is a non-profit organization that uses horses to reach out to children and people with emotional, spiritual, physical or social needs.

Lisa Schwartz said the ranch has helped Adyn more than he has helped it.

"It gives him a place to be himself," she said. "It has helped him develop his character and self-esteem."

Adyn received his brand new bike from Motorless Motion in downtown Mt. Pleasant.

"This is the nicest bike I've ever had," Adyn said.

