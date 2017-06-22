Police seek help finding missing endangered woman

Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing endangered woman.

Alicia Houff, 23, checked herself out of a local medical facility in Bay City on June 8 and failed to return to her adult foster care.

She is an insulin dependent diabetic and suffers from PTSD, police said.

Houff is 5'3" and 200 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes.

Her mental state affects her ability to meet her basic needs, police said.

Her diabetes requires constant monitoring of her blood sugar and insulin injections. Without proper care she could fall into unconsciousness and become dangerously ill.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.

