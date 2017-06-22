Man charged in ex-girlfriend's slaying with children nearby - WNEM TV 5

Man charged in ex-girlfriend's slaying with children nearby

DETROIT (AP) -

A Detroit man has been charged in the shooting death of his former girlfriend while her 4-year-old daughter was in the same room.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says 37-year-old Earl Maxwell was arraigned Thursday on first-degree murder and gun charges.

Prosecutors say 42-year-old Latrese Morris-Dorsey was slain Sunday night in her home on Detroit's northwest side. Morris-Dorsey's 14-year-old son also was in the house at the time of her shooting.

On Tuesday, Maxwell turned himself in to police.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 5. A preliminary examination will be held July 12.

