Police investigate murder after woman found dead inside house

A 30-year-old Burton woman was found dead in her home on Monday.

Jamie Van Volkenburg was found on June 19, but the actual incident happened on June 17, police said.

Volkenburg suffered two gunshot wounds, Burton Police Det. Brian Abraham said.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

A 58-year-old Burton male was taken into custody on June 19. He is expected to be arraigned on June 22.

A 21-month-old child was found at the home with the victim. The child was left alone with the victim with no food or water for about two days, Abraham said.

