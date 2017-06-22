Business as usual at Bishop airport after attack

The day before a flight you're usually checking to make sure you have everything packed or going over times and terminals.

For passengers at Flint Bishop International Airport, they spent the 24 hours before landing watching as a terror attack unfolded.

"Everybody called and said 'are you going to fly? Are you going to fly?' Of course. And I'm glad everything was taken care of. We're here today," said Linda Swetta, passenger.

Swetta flew into Bishop airport on Thursday, a day after the attack.

Kevin Dorey said safety at the airport isn't his only concern. He dropped his mom off at the airport on Thursday.

"Well, there's safety obviously, but also you know with delays and you know maybe having to change plans, drive farther. You know, any inconvenience of something like that happening," Dorey said.

Passengers explained how traveling a day after a terror incident is a little scary, but airport officials said it's business as usual.

"They should expect just a normal flight operation just as you would come off the gate and they're going to experience the normal experience. They might see some more officers than normal in the next couple days or for however long it will be, but they shouldn't experience anything different in a sense of any protocols or travel hiccups," Airport Director Craig Williams said.

Dorey said he definitely noticed the police presence.

"There's obviously you know, security on site today. So yeah, I feel pretty safe and there's not going to be any problem getting in and out of here today," Dorey said.

Despite the inconveniences passengers might experience at the airport, Swetta said her thoughts turn to Lt. Jeff Neville - the officer attacked at the airport on Wednesday.

"Well, I was shocked because this is my hometown and when something happens like that it happens to you too. And I'm glad that it turned out and that the gentleman is fine," Swetta said.

