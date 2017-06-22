1 killed, 1 injured in Flint shooting - WNEM TV 5

1 killed, 1 injured in Flint shooting

Posted: Updated:
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

One person was killed and another one was seriously injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. on the 1200 block of Donaldson in Flint.

Police arrived to the scene to discover two men had been shot in the street, but ran back home.

Both of the men were taken to Hurley Medical Center for treatment, where one of them died from his injuries, police said. The other victim is in serious condition.

Police believe the suspect or suspects were in a dark colored sedan.

If you have any information in regards to the incident you are asked to contact police at 810-237-6900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

