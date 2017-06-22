Community comes together after Bishop airport attack

The community came together after the Flint Bishop International Airport attack.

People of all different faiths gathered to pray for Lt. Jeff Neville, the officer stabbed in the Wednesday morning attack, and his speedy recovery.

A mix of people from all different religions and backgrounds came together for the same purpose.

"This is our city. To hear about such a heinous act so close to home, it really shakes you up and puts things into perspective," said Sania Sajid, University of Michigan-Flint student.

She said Wednesday's events were terrifying, but a situation like that lets people put down their differences and come together.

"We're still a community. We're still together and we're fighting for peace and justice," Sajid said.

During the attack the suspect, Amor Ftouhi, shouted phrases in Arabic. Something those in the Islamic community said is not what their religion is all about.

"It is a politically charged environment, but we are not going to let someone from the outside divide us here in Flint. That's not how we roll," said Muna Jundy, with the Flint Islamic Center.

Jewish, Christian and Muslim people came together in prayer on Thursday for Neville.

"When bad things happen we need to make something good out of it. This is showing that tonight. We keep talking about how Flint strong we are and how resilient we are. This is another example of that," Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.