Expert: Situational awareness needs to be the new norm

Acts of terror used to happen elsewhere in the world, but what happened at Bishop International Airport highlights the need to really know what's going on around you.

Henry Reyna, a master firearm instructor for a company called Secure Solution, said the days of being carefree outdoors are gone. He said situational awareness needs to be the new norm.

It means paying close attention to the people among you.

"Most people when they're paying attention to their surroundings and a criminal is lurking and has criminal intent, they're going to be giving off signals - sweating on a cool day or they're hiding something under their garments," Reyna said.

Reyna said you should always have an escape plan for the times you see something that just doesn't fit.

"When we're in a restaurant or movie theater I tell people - look for your exits and know where you secondary exits are. If you're going to leave that building where can you flee, you've got to have a planned response and do something. You cannot freeze," he said.

Reyna said the bottom line is to get out and get help. Just one tip could save countless lives.

"You get yourself to a safer place or get on your phone to call 911 to report what you saw and maybe that will help local police solve a crime or prevent something from occurring," Reyna said.

