BREAKING: Heavy rain flooding Mid-Michigan roads

Mother Nature is drenching Mid-Michigan with heavy rain from overnight thunderstorms.

A Flood Warning has been issued for Midland and Isabella County.

Midland County Central Dispatch report there is serious street flooding in the city of Midland. The 911 center is asking residents to avoid driving in the city if possible.

Waldo Road is flooded from Ashman to Wheeler. Joe Mann Boulevard and Eastman Avenue are flooded near the Midland Mall. There is also flooding along Jefferson and many other streets.

Dispatchers said some people have already tried to drive through flooded areas and were stranded.

In Isabella County, isolated spots across the area had between two and three inches of rain before midnight, with more on the way overnight.

Officials said many roads are flooding. They ask drivers to use caution and remember to never drive through water.

A Flood Watch has been issued for Bay, Genesee, Lapeer, Midland,Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, and Tuscola counties.

Bay County Central Dispatch reported standing water and debris on many county roads - especially roads with deep irrigation and drainage ditches.

Most of the rain will taper off by the morning commute, but a few showers will manage to stick around through the morning hours. Showers and thunderstorms end by noon. See your full forecast here.

