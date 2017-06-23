JCPenney looking to fill 500 jobs for back to school rush

Looking for a job?

JCPenney is looking to fill 500 openings at stores throughout Michigan in preparation for the back to school shopping rush.

The retailer plans to fill a variety of customer service and support positions, such as cashier, replenishment specialist and Sephora beauty consultant.

The company said the positions include an employee discount, a flexible schedule and opportunities for advancement.

To apply for a position, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.