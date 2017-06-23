JCPenney looking to fill 500 jobs for back to school rush - WNEM TV 5

JCPenney looking to fill 500 jobs for back to school rush

MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

Looking for a job? 

JCPenney is looking to fill 500 openings at stores throughout Michigan in preparation for the back to school shopping rush. 

The retailer plans to fill a variety of customer service and support positions, such as cashier, replenishment specialist and Sephora beauty consultant. 

The company said the positions include an employee discount, a flexible schedule and opportunities for advancement. 

To apply for a position, click here

