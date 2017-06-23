Mid-Michigan natives get swept up in NBA Draft - WNEM TV 5

Mid-Michigan natives get swept up in NBA Draft

A couple Mid-Michiganders are heading for the big time!

Burton’s own Kyle Kouzma was selected by the Brooklyn Nets in Thursday night’s NBA Draft. Kouzma will be headed to the Los Angeles Lakers, though, as part of a big trade.

Beecher’s Monte Morris is headed to Denver.

Morris played his college ball at Iowa State. He was selected by the Nuggets with the 50th overall pick.

The only player to go from either U of M or MSU was the Wolverine’s D.J. Wilson. He was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks with the 17th overall pick.

The Pistons took Luke Kennard from Duke with the 12th overall pick. 

