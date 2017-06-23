Community-wide birthday bash held for girl with rare cancer - WNEM TV 5

Community-wide birthday bash held for girl with rare cancer

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
GRAND BLANC, MI (WNEM) -

Roll out the red carpet! It's a very special girl's birthday. 

A community-wide birthday part will be held for McKenna Schummer. The soon-to-be 11-year-old is fighting a rare form of bone cancer known as osteosarcoma. 

The big birthday bash will be held on Friday, June 23 at the Woodlands of Grand Blanc. There will be a $20 donation to attend, and guests can enjoy music, food, bounce houses and virtual games.  

The theme is "red carpet," so guests are encouraged to dress as fancy as they want. 

The party is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

For more information, click here

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.