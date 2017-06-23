Community-wide birthday bash held for girl with rare cancer

Roll out the red carpet! It's a very special girl's birthday.

A community-wide birthday part will be held for McKenna Schummer. The soon-to-be 11-year-old is fighting a rare form of bone cancer known as osteosarcoma.

The big birthday bash will be held on Friday, June 23 at the Woodlands of Grand Blanc. There will be a $20 donation to attend, and guests can enjoy music, food, bounce houses and virtual games.

The theme is "red carpet," so guests are encouraged to dress as fancy as they want.

The party is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

