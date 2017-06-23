2 Pennsylvania kids win National Marbles Tournament - WNEM TV 5

2 Pennsylvania kids win National Marbles Tournament

WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) -

A boy and a girl from Pennsylvania have won the 94th annual National Marbles Tournament along the New Jersey shore.

Officials in Wildwood say 14-year-old Eli Murphy defeated Josh Frazho of Gennesee, Michigan, in the boys final on Thursday. Fellow Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, resident Sierra Ricci defeated 13-year-old Lauren Shuttey in the girls division.

By tradition, the 12-year-old was kissed on the cheek by the boys' champion.

