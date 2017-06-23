2 Pennsylvania kids win National Marbles Tournament

A boy and a girl from Pennsylvania have won the 94th annual National Marbles Tournament along the New Jersey shore.
Officials in Wildwood say 14-year-old Eli Murphy defeated Josh Frazho of Gennesee, Michigan, in the boys final on Thursday. Fellow Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, resident Sierra Ricci defeated 13-year-old Lauren Shuttey in the girls division.
By tradition, the 12-year-old was kissed on the cheek by the boys' champion.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.