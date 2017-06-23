AM Rain to PM sunshine

Flooding a major concern across this region as torrential rain continues to fall this morning. Multiple reports of flooded roads so please use extreme caution and turn around if you come across a flooded street. The rain will last through the morning hours before winding down this afternoon. If you have any reports please send them our way. You can post them to our Facebook page or email Wnem@wnem.com.

A Flood Warning is in effect for Bay and Midland counties until 3:00 p.m. There is also a flood warning for the Tittabawassee River that is expected to surpass flood stage later today.

A Flood Warning is in effect for Isabella county until 11:30 a.m.. Isolated spots across the county have received over 6 inches of rain since last night, with more on the way this morning. If you encounter flooded roads, turn around, don't drown.

A Flood Warning is in effect for Gladwin county until 11 a.m. with over 5 inches of rain received and added this morning.

Today

Flooding remain the biggest concern today. Multiples reports of roads covered with water due to the high volume of rain we saw overnight and this morning.

A Flood warning has been issued for the Tittabawassee river from Midland downstream into Saginaw. As of 8 AM Friday with river was at 21.2 feet and rising flood stage for the Tittabawassee river is 24.0 feet. The river is expected to crest at 29.5 feet by tonight.

Use extreme caution today if you come across a road with standing water turn around don’t drown! It only takes 6 inches of water to wipe a car off the road.

Rain will stick with us through the rest of the morning before winding down this afternoon. By the lunch hour or shortly after the rain will end with just a few patches of lingering drizzle.

Once the rain clears out this afternoon we will be dry for the rest of the day. The sun should even manage to break through the clouds this evening so your Friday night plans can go off without a hitch.

Highs today will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s with improving humidity once the front passes through this afternoon.

Tonight

We will be dry for any of your Friday night plans. Skies will slowly clear this evening leaving us with partly cloudy conditions for tonight you won’t need to worry about the umbrella.

Lows will drop down into the upper 50s and with low humidity it will be a nice night to open up the windows and let the breeze in.

The Weekend

Rain is possible again this weekend, but it doesn’t look like a wash out.

Saturday will start off dry. Any plans you have during the day will be safe so don’t cancel any outdoor activities, but scattered showers and storms will develop in the evening hours. Not everyone will see the rain, in fact most will stay dry, but you will want to keep the umbrella handy just in case. Highs on Saturday will only top out in the low 70s.

While Sunday won't be a washout either, there is a better chance for scattered showers through the day instead of just part of the day. Much like Saturday, the rain chances will be scattered so not everyone will receive rain. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 70s.

