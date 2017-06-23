Tire thefts from Michigan dealership may be part of statewide ring

Authorities say a tire theft at a Michigan dealership may be part of a statewide crime ring.

Our CBS Affiliates at WWMT report tires and wheels were removed from nine Ford Explorers, Ford Expeditions and F-150 pickup trucks at the Galesburg Ford dealership.

Investigators said the highly-skilled wheel-jackers stripped the trucks sometime after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Several other new vehicles also had lug nuts removed in an attempt to steal the wheels, police said. Kalamazoo County Undersheriff Pali Matyas told WWMT evidence indicates this may be a ring of crooks who strike dealerships across the state.

“In this particular case this tells us that we have a more organized approach to it. They knew exactly what they wanted and came very well prepared and they were intent on stealing as much as they could in one big haul," Matyas said.

The dealership estimates the thieves made out with $150,000 in rubber and rims.

Investigators are looking at surveillance footage for more clues in the case.

