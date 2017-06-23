Flooding causes stranded vehicles, sinkholes in Midland County

Heavy rains brought flooding to parts of Michigan, prompting authorities in the Midland area to caution people against unnecessary travel.
The Midland County sheriff's office says water is deep enough Friday morning on some roads that vehicles are getting stuck. The National Weather Service says a flood warning is in effect for the Tittabawassee River after the area got 4 to 7 inches of rain.
"Many streets are flooding and impassable. In some instances, sinkholes have formed and the road has washed away under the standing water. Do not drive through flooded areas. If you must travel, please watch for standing water over many streets throughout the City of Midland and Midland County. Proceed with extreme caution and never driver through standing water," the city of Midland said in a press release.
More than two dozen city roadways have been reported closed due to flooding:
The following county roads are also closed:
Dispatchers said some people have already tried to drive through flooded areas and were stranded.
