Flooding causes stranded vehicles, sinkholes in Midland County - WNEM TV 5

Flooding causes stranded vehicles, sinkholes in Midland County

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Heavy rains brought flooding to parts of Michigan, prompting authorities in the Midland area to caution people against unnecessary travel.

The Midland County sheriff's office says water is deep enough Friday morning on some roads that vehicles are getting stuck. The National Weather Service says a flood warning is in effect for the Tittabawassee River after the area got 4 to 7 inches of rain.

"Many streets are flooding and impassable. In some instances, sinkholes have formed and the road has washed away under the standing water. Do not drive through flooded areas. If you must travel, please watch for standing water over many streets throughout the City of Midland and Midland County. Proceed with extreme caution and never driver through standing water," the city of Midland said in a press release. 

More than two dozen city roadways have been reported closed due to flooding: 

  • Joe Mann Boulevard between Jefferson and Eastman
  • Eastman at Sylvan 
  • Waldo - Ashman and Wheeler
  • St. Andrews by the Library
  • Main at Orchard
  • Swede at Ashman 
  • Eastlawn at Swede 
  • Waldo at Fuller
  • Dublin at Saginaw
  • Sturgeon at Walden Woods 
  • Eastman at Wackerly
  • Eastman at Sugnet
  • Noeske and Elgin
  • US-10 and Shaffer
  • Short / 9 Mile
  • Stark / Bombay
  • Water / Curtis
  • W. River Road / Burns
  • Coleman / Salt River
  • 7 Mile / Cole
  • Shaffer / MidBayCounty
  • Lewis / Isabella
  • Prarie / Castor
  • 8 Mile / Chippewa
  • Baker / Dublin
  • Sturgeon / Bombay
  • Sturgeon / Shaffer
  • 509 Broadhead
  • Meridian / Ashby

The following county roads are also closed: 

  • Prairie at Castor              
  • Geneva between Prairie and Salt River  
  • Shaffer at N. MidBayCounty Line   
  • Coleman at Salt River            
  • Coleman and Shearer Road                            
  • Barden E. of Coleman
  • Swede N. of Baker                      
  • Eastman between Hubbard and Hurley                      
  • Shaffer between sturgeon and Eastman                     
  • Shearer at Lake Sanford                                            
  • 7 Mile at Cole                                                        
  • West River at Burns                                                     
  • Water at Curtis Road                                                        
  • Swede at Shearer                                                          
  • Bombay at Stark                                                             
  • Sturgeon at Shearer                                                   
  • Sturgeon at Shaffer - sinkhole                               
  • Jefferson at Shearer                                                 
  • Lewis and Isabella                                                        
  • 11 Mile and Beamish                                                      
  • Sturgeon from Mier to Hurley                                
  • Eight mile and Chippewa River - large sinkhole   
  • Baker and Dublin - wash out                                       
  • Baker and Water Road                                                   
  • Sturgeon and Bombay - wash out                                  
  • Meridian at Ashby                                                       
  • Waldo from Hubbard to Parish                             
  • Waldo from Letts to Monroe                               
  • Miller and Patterson                                              
  • Baker at Sturgeon Avenue - sinkhole                        

Dispatchers said some people have already tried to drive through flooded areas and were stranded.

>>Slideshow: Flooding in Mid-Michigan<<

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.