Flooding causes stranded vehicles, sinkholes in Midland County

Heavy rains brought flooding to parts of Michigan, prompting authorities in the Midland area to caution people against unnecessary travel.

The Midland County sheriff's office says water is deep enough Friday morning on some roads that vehicles are getting stuck. The National Weather Service says a flood warning is in effect for the Tittabawassee River after the area got 4 to 7 inches of rain.

"Many streets are flooding and impassable. In some instances, sinkholes have formed and the road has washed away under the standing water. Do not drive through flooded areas. If you must travel, please watch for standing water over many streets throughout the City of Midland and Midland County. Proceed with extreme caution and never driver through standing water," the city of Midland said in a press release.

More than two dozen city roadways have been reported closed due to flooding:

Joe Mann Boulevard between Jefferson and Eastman

Eastman at Sylvan

Waldo - Ashman and Wheeler

St. Andrews by the Library

Main at Orchard

Swede at Ashman

Eastlawn at Swede

Waldo at Fuller

Dublin at Saginaw

Sturgeon at Walden Woods

Eastman at Wackerly

Eastman at Sugnet

Noeske and Elgin

US-10 and Shaffer

Short / 9 Mile

Stark / Bombay

Water / Curtis

W. River Road / Burns

Coleman / Salt River

7 Mile / Cole

Shaffer / MidBayCounty

Lewis / Isabella

Prarie / Castor

8 Mile / Chippewa

Baker / Dublin

Sturgeon / Bombay

Sturgeon / Shaffer

509 Broadhead

Meridian / Ashby

The following county roads are also closed:

Prairie at Castor

Geneva between Prairie and Salt River

Shaffer at N. MidBayCounty Line

Coleman at Salt River

Coleman and Shearer Road

Barden E. of Coleman

Swede N. of Baker

Eastman between Hubbard and Hurley

Shaffer between sturgeon and Eastman

Shearer at Lake Sanford

7 Mile at Cole

West River at Burns

Water at Curtis Road

Swede at Shearer

Bombay at Stark

Sturgeon at Shearer

Sturgeon at Shaffer - sinkhole

Jefferson at Shearer

Lewis and Isabella

11 Mile and Beamish

Sturgeon from Mier to Hurley

Eight mile and Chippewa River - large sinkhole

Baker and Dublin - wash out

Baker and Water Road

Sturgeon and Bombay - wash out

Meridian at Ashby

Waldo from Hubbard to Parish

Waldo from Letts to Monroe

Miller and Patterson

Baker at Sturgeon Avenue - sinkhole

Dispatchers said some people have already tried to drive through flooded areas and were stranded.

