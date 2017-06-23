WARNING: Mosquitoes to be out in full force after heavy rainfall

Break out the mosquito repellent.

Up to nine inches of rain has fallen on Midland County over the past week causing widespread flooding.

Carl Doud, director of the Midland County Mosquito Control, said mosquitoes thrive on these flooded areas and the public can expect increased numbers of mosquitoes within a week.

Doud said the department is focusing on treating standing water, especially in roadside ditches, but they won't be able to get all the areas before the mosquitoes start biting.

Nighttime fogging trucks will continue treatment throughout the county in anticipation of the Fourth of July holiday.

Doud said there are ways families can take action and avoid mosquito bites:

Dump and/or weekly change water in containers such as bird baths, pet dishes, buckets, etc. Keep gutters clean so they properly drain.

Use of an EPA-approved insect repellent with active ingredients such as DEET, IR3535 or picaridin.

Be aware of peak mosquito hours. The hours of dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many species of mosquitoes. Take extra precaution by using protective clothing and insect repellent during evening and early morning hours…or consider avoiding outdoor activities at these times.

When possible, wear long-sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors.

Keep vegetation trimmed down as much as possible around the home and make sure that doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes.

