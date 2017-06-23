Isabella County activates Emergency Operations Center

Heavy rains have caused flooding and road closures throughout Mid-Michigan and forced Isabella County to activate its Emergency Operations Center.

Water covered roads are being reported across the county, and officials confirm they are keeping an eye on all the bridges.

A list of roads that are flooded and impassable has been released:

M-20/Pickard between Isabella and US-127

M-20/Pickard between Wise and Chippewa

M-20/Remus between Meridian and Nottawa (completely impassable)

Mission north of Denver Rd

Mission near Walton Rd

Blanchard near Summerton

US-127 near Vernon Rd

US-127 near Summerton Rd

Isabella between Remus and Broomfield

Broomfield between Isabella and Leaton

