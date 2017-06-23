Barge breaks loose, crashes on Tittabawassee River - WNEM TV 5

Barge breaks loose, crashes on Tittabawassee River

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Anna DeVito Source: Anna DeVito
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

A flat-bottomed boat crashed on the Tittabawassee River after it broke loose during Friday's heavy rainfall. 

Anna DeVito told TV5 the barge broke loose just down river from The Tridge in Midland. It's now stuck behind the Riverside Place Apartments on E. Main Street. 

The heavy rain from overnight thunderstorms brought flooding to parts of Mid-Michigan, prompting authorities in the Midland area to caution people against unnecessary travel.

The National Weather Service says a flood warning is in effect for the Tittabawassee River after the area got 4 to 7 inches of rain.

