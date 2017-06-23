Major flooding expected on Tittabawassee River - WNEM TV 5

Major flooding expected on Tittabawassee River

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Torrential amounts of rainfall came through overnight as thunderstorms dumped buckets on Mid-Michigan.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports the Tittabawassee River is expected to crest at 29.5 feet this weekend – a level previously recorded in 1948.

It’s the third-highest crest in the river’s recorded history.

The river is expected to crest at 2 a.m. Saturday, according to NOAA data.

The major flood level of the river is 28 feet.

Those who live near the river between Midland and Saginaw County are warned to take precautions. 

Historic crests previous recorded for the Tittabawassee River: 
(1) 33.89 ft on 09/13/1986
(2) 29.70 ft on 03/28/1916
(3) 29.50 ft on 03/21/1948
(4) 28.80 ft on 03/08/1946
(5) 28.37 ft on 04/20/2013

