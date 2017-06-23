Road closures announced for Saturday run/walk - WNEM TV 5

Road closures announced for Saturday run/walk

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

A heads up if you’re planning on traveling through Saginaw on Saturday, June 24.  Several roads will be closed for the St. Mary’s of Michigan-Saginaw Bee Healthy for Life run/walk.

The 39th annual Bee Healthy for Life 10K and 5K run/walk helps raise funds for health and wellness programs throughout the community.

To help ensure runners safety the following roads will be temporarily closed from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

  • Water between Atwater and Holland
  • Remington between Washington and Water
  • Holland between Washington and Water
  • M-13/Washington between Remington and Rust
  • Ezra Rust between Washington and Fordney          

Detours will be set-up, and drivers are asked to be patient.

The family-friendly event also includes kids’ activities, best-dressed bee awards and a free health fair and fitness expo that opens at 7:30 a.m.

