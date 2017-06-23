Vehicles underwater after overnight rain

Some Mt. Pleasant residents are stranded after heavy rains not only flooded roads but their vehicles as well.

People who live in Park Place Apartments, 1401 E Bellows St, woke up find their cars submerged in water after heavy overnight rain.

Hammer Restoration is currently working to pump out the water so the vehicle’s owners can begin to take stock of the damage, but say it could take weeks to clean-up.

Check out flooding from around Mid-Michigan by clicking here

Everyone is being advised to stay out of flood waters because it could be harmful.

We are working to gather more information and will update you when it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.