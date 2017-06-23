Dino caught on camera kayaking down Midland street

Not even all this water can get this dino down.

Travis Spry decided to make the best of the flooding across Mid-Michigan by suiting up in a T-Rex costume and jumping in his kayak.

His wife taped him as he paddled around his Collingwood Court neighborhood in Midland on Friday.

