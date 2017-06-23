Rain will not stop the St. Stan's Polish Festival

Despite heavy rain and flooding in Bay City, the St. Stan's Polish Festival will go on.

"Bring your polka shoes because we're still gonna go," said Joel Goik, St. Stan's AC board member.

The festival crew worked all day to pump water out of the beer tent to make the party happen, but things didn't go as planned.

"We're kind of in scramble mode right now," Goik said. "It doesn't look like we're going to make it. It's still really soggy."

The crew decided to bring in another tent to set up in the front parking lot where flooding was not an issue. They plan on opening at 6 p.m.

As for parking, Goik said your best bet is to park across the street at the Do-All center or on the side roads.

The carnival will not open on Friday for safety reasons.

