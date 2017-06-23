Rain will not stop the St. Stan's Polish Festival

Not even all this water can get this dino down.More >
Not even all this water can get this dino down.More >
Heavy rains brought flooding to parts of Michigan, prompting authorities in the Midland area to caution people against unnecessary travel.More >
Heavy rains brought flooding to parts of Michigan, prompting authorities in the Midland area to caution people against unnecessary travel.More >
Mother Nature is drenching Mid-Michigan with heavy rain from overnight thunderstorms.More >
Mother Nature is drenching Mid-Michigan with heavy rain from overnight thunderstorms.More >
Authorities are putting out a nationwide search for a serial rapist who is believed to have killed at least 12 people.More >
Authorities are putting out a nationwide search for a serial rapist who is believed to have killed at least 12 people.More >
A Texas woman was arrested after police said she was messaging on Facebook while her baby drowned in a bathtub.More >
A Texas woman was arrested after police said she was messaging on Facebook while her baby drowned in a bathtub.More >
Police said 16-year-old Michael Dennis died from a fatal gunshot wound following a bonfire at his home.More >
Police said 16-year-old Michael Dennis died from a fatal gunshot wound following a bonfire at his home.More >
KMOV.COM - The popular app, Snapchat, just updated with a new feature that may have some parents concerned. Snapchat's newest feature, 'Snap Map,' is an attempt to get people to use their app beyond the screen and meet people face-to-face in real life.More >
KMOV.COM - The popular app, Snapchat, just updated with a new feature that may have some parents concerned. Snapchat's newest feature, 'Snap Map,' is an attempt to get people to use their app beyond the screen and meet people face-to-face in real life.More >
Torrential amounts of rainfall came through overnight as thunderstorms dumped buckets on Mid-Michigan.More >
Torrential amounts of rainfall came through overnight as thunderstorms dumped buckets on Mid-Michigan.More >
The stabbing at Bishop International Airport has been declared an "act of terror" by the FBI.More >
The stabbing at Bishop International Airport has been declared an "act of terror" by the FBI.More >