Red Cross opens shelters in Isabella, Midland counties

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter for those impacted by the floods in Isabella County.

The shelter opens at 6 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant High School, 1155 S. Elizabeth St.

The entrance is through the gymnasium entrance at the back of the high school.

There is also an evacuation center at Lee Township Hall, 1485 W. Olson Road in Midland. That is to assist people in Midland Mt. Pleasant who had to evacuate their homes due to flooding.

Another shelter was opened at the West Midland Family Center, 4011 W. Isabella Road in Midland, to assist anyone needing shelter.

Red Cross volunteers will also work to assist with damage assessment in the coming days, the organization said.

