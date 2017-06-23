Drying out tonight, scattered rain this weekend

Mid-Michigan is starting to dry out after a soaking from Mother Nature late Thursday and Friday morning. While the clean up still remains, we're getting a much needed break as we kick off your weekend.

Tonight

Skies are clearing from west to east across the state as the last of the shower activity winds down. As of 5:30 PM, only isolated rain remains in Mid-Michigan. The cold front is now well east of us, ushering in a cooler and less humid air mass for your Friday evening plans.

If you're headed out tonight, expect partly to mostly clear skies and comfortable temperatures in the 70s, gradually falling into the 60s late this evening and into the 50s for overnight lows. If you're still feeling humid, that will subside late tonight as well.

Winds will be light out of the west to west northwesterly direction around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Saturday & Sunday

We just can't seem to shake shower and thunderstorm chances for an extended period of time and that carries right into your Saturday and Sunday. One thing you should know if you have outdoor plans, rain coverage Saturday and Sunday is expected to be isolated to scattered.

Saturday will start with plenty of sun and very pleasant temperatures so anything happening during the first half of the day should be just about perfect! Once the heating of the day takes hold, we'll see clouds develop but it should be a nice mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Eventually, some of those clouds will lead to some scattered rain and thunderstorm activity in the afternoon and evening hours. Again, it shouldn't be raining in your location all day long.

Sunday carries the same flavor as Saturday, but will likely feature a bit more cloud cover. The best threat for rain and thunderstorm activity will occur during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will mainly be in the 60s during the day on Sunday.

While severe weather is not expected either day, since our temperatures at the surface are cooler, the temperatures above our heads are taking a dive as well. This means our freezing level is a little more accessible than usual, meaning small hail will be possible. At this juncture, we expect that to stay below severe limits.

