Deal called for Snyder to oppose labor bills

Gov. Rick Snyder's administration agreed that he would publicly oppose many future labor-relations bills in a bid to secure Democratic votes in the Michigan House for economic development tax incentives.

A Republican legislative official and a Snyder administration official who told The Associated Press about the agreement spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the private meetings.

Exceptions would be made so Snyder could still pursue municipal retiree health care benefits and state civil service rules in his final 18 months in office.

Republican House Speaker Tom Leonard canceled a vote on the tax incentives this week, citing concerns that Snyder had cut a deal with Democrats to "undermine" other GOP unspecified priorities. Snyder is urging the House to pass the incentives when it meets in July, saying Friday there's still time to lure a Taiwanese electronics giant to the state.

Foxconn plans to locate a display panel factory in the U.S. and could announce investment plans by early August for at least three states.

