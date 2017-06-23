Snyder makes case in Europe for Michigan aerospace sector

Gov. Rick Snyder says a major automotive supplier could expand its operations in Michigan and an Italian biotech company is considering Michigan as a place to which to locate in the U.S.

Snyder is wrapping up a weeklong trade trip to Europe. He met with business executives in France, Germany and Italy -- both to touch base with those whose companies already have a presence in Michigan and to explore potential new opportunities.

Snyder told The Associated Press in a phone interview Friday that he is focused partly on selling Michigan as a destination for the aerospace industry. He declined to identify companies that could add jobs in the state, but says his meetings were productive.

He plans to return to Germany in September for an auto show.

