BREAKING: Bay, Isabella counties declare state of emergency due to flooding

Bay and Isabella County have declared a local state of emergency due to flooding.

The counties received widespread damage to roadways from the heavy rains Thursday night.

Several residents' homes were also impacted from the rain and floods.

“The amount of rainfall that we have seen in the last 24 hours has created a dangerous situation to both public infrastructure and private property,” states Bay County Executive Jim Barcia. “Therefore, we deem it necessary to declare a local state of emergency to both impart the seriousness of the situation to our residents, and to facilitate any assistance we may need from the State of Michigan or the federal government.”

The declaration is the first step in requesting state aid that may be needed.

Bay County said the state of emergency will remain in effect until further notice.

The Red Cross has opened up some emergency shelters for residents to go.

