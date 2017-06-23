Latest Flood Warning forecasts

Numerous Flood Alerts are in place around Mid-Michigan and it can be difficult to sort through the noise and find information for your area.

We've broken down the latest Flood Alerts that are in effect and we'll continue to update this information as new forecasts and information become available from the National Weather Service.

Information is current as of: 6:00 AM Monday. Additional and up to the minute information can be found on our weather alerts page at wnem.com/weatheralerts.

Saginaw River

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Saginaw River in Saginaw until further notice.

At 4 AM Monday, the river's stage is at 18.6 feet and rising. Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. The river is expected to crest around 19.8 feet on Tuesday morning.

Tittabawassee River

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Tittabawassee River from Midland downstream into Saginaw until further notice.

At 3 AM Monday, the stage is at 28.1 feet and falling. Flood stage is 24 feet. The river should fall below flood stage Monday night.

Chippewa River

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Chippewa River in Mt. Pleasant until Wednesday morning.

At 8:15 p.m. on Sunday the stage was 10.4 feet. Flood stage is 8.0 feet. The river is expected to fall below flood stage on Tuesday evening.

Pine River

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Pine river until late Tuesday night.

At 9 p.m. on Sunday the stage was 7.8 feet and is forecast to rise to near 9.0 feet by Monday morning. Flood stage is 8 feet and the river is expected to fall below flood stage by Tuesday afternoon.

