Latest River Flooding Forecasts

Numerous Flood Alerts are in place around Mid-Michigan and it can be difficult to sort through the noise and find information for your area.

We've broken down the latest Flood Alerts that are in effect and we'll continue to update this information as new forecasts and information become available from the National Weather Service.

Information is current as of: 7:30 PM Friday. Additional and up to the minute information can be found on our weather alerts page at wnem.com/weatheralerts.

Saginaw River

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Saginaw River in Saginaw until further notice.

At 3 PM Friday, the river's stage is at 15.4 feet and rising. Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Moderate flooding is forecast with the river rising above flood stage by tonight and cresting around 20.5 feet Sunday morning.

Tittabawassee River

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Tittabawassee River from Midland downstream into Saginaw until further notice.

At 3 PM Friday, the stage is 25 feet and rising. Flood stage is 24 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. The river is forecast to crest around 31.5 feet Saturday morning.

Chippewa River

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Chippewa River in Mt. Pleasant until Tuesday afternoon.

At 4:15 PM on Friday the stage was 13.5 feet. Flood stage is 8.0 feet. Major flooding is already occurring and is expected to continue. The river will continue rising and crest near 14.6 feet by 2 AM Saturday morning. The river is then expected to fall below flood stage on Tuesday morning.

When the river reaches 15.0 feet, expect major widespread flooding of residences located in the northern and western Mt. Pleasant area, along with parks and golf courses adjacent to the river, who are already seeing high water.

Pine River

A Flood Warning is in place for the Pine River at Alma until Monday evening.

2 PM Friday the stage was 6.4 feet with flood stage at 8.0 feet. Minor flooding is expected as the river is forecast to rise to near 9.0 feet by Saturday morning. The river is then expected to fall below flood stage by Monday morning.

At 9.5 feet, expect flooding in basements and residences along Downie and River Streets.

Rifle River

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Rifle River near Sterling from late tonight through Sunday evening.

At 11:30 AM Friday, the stage was 4.2 feet with flood stage at 6.0 feet. The river is forecast to rise above flood stage after 12 AM Saturday and continue to rise to near 7.7 feet by Saturday evening. The river is forecast to fall below flood stage on Sunday afternoon.

At 9.0 feet, high water begins to impact the campground at White's Canoe Livery at Melita Road Bridge.

