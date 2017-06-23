Police find 547 cartons of cigarettes in Michigan home

Dozens of boxes of cigarettes worth about $40,000 have been recovered from a southeastern Michigan home.

The Monroe News reports Friday that members of a police vice unit were assisting the state Corrections department Thursday when they found 547 cartons of cigarettes while checking on a parolee in Monroe.

Most of the cartons still were in shipping boxes that had been delivered to a local gas station.

Police say a daughter of someone living at the house works at the gas station. The station owner is cooperating with police.

Monroe is southwest of Detroit and near the state line with Ohio.

