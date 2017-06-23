Man arraigned in death of boy who found gun, shot himself

A 29-year-old man has been charged in the death of a 3-year-old Detroit-area boy who accidentally shot himself with a gun he found on the ground.

Lamonte Johnson was arraigned Friday in Clinton Township on second-degree murder and gun charges.

Police say Cameron Dillard was playing with other children Tuesday when he picked up the gun after it was dropped outside an apartment complex in Clinton Township, northeast of Detroit.

Cameron's mother was nearby and heard the gunshot. The boy was rushed to a hospital by his parents, but later died.

Johnson later was arrested in Detroit. He has asked for a court-appointed attorney and is being held on a $1 million bond. His preliminary examination is scheduled for July 12.

