Bicyclists pedaling to Traverse City for cancer prevention

A group of bicyclists is riding from Detroit to Traverse City to raise money for cancer prevention.

The 17 riders are expected to complete the 328-mile trip to the Cowell Family Cancer Center in Traverse City sometime Sunday. They left the Fisher Building Arcade Friday afternoon.

So far, they have raised about $75,000 to help support the Next Generation Choices Foundation which focuses on education, policy and legislative measures aimed at aiding cancer prevention.

The group was expected to bike about 55 miles Friday and stop overnight in Fenton, near Flint. Saturday's ride to Big Rapids will be about 155 miles with the final 118-mile leg coming Sunday.

This is the event's fifth year. Other riders are expected to join along the route.

