U-M MEN'S GOLF: Mueller Earns GCAA All-America Honorable Mention

NORMAN, Okla. -- University of Michigan men's golfer Kyle Mueller garnered PING All-America honorable mention by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) today (Thursday, June 22). Mueller is the 10th Wolverine to earn an All-America accolade and the first in six years (2011).

"It is such an honor to receive this recognition," said Mueller. "It's very humbling to be able to be listed with so many other great players. However, while this is great, I know there is still room for improvement and plenty of tests ahead. I very much look forward to facing those challenges and trying to earn first team honors next year."

"We cannot say enough about Kyle's impact on our team ever since he arrived in Ann Arbor," said U-M head coach Chris Whitten. "He is a pleasure to coach and has accomplished a lot, especially this season. Winning two events and rarely finishing outside the top 15 was really incredible golf. I know Kyle has his sights set very high and this will be a building block for him as he heads into his senior season."

After record-setting campaigns his first two seasons, Mueller did not disappoint in his junior season, leading the Wolverines in seven of the 13 events. With a 71.36 per round average, Mueller broke his own program record set last season (71.72); he is the only Wolverine to finish a season with a sub-72 average in program history. He led U-M with 17 sub-par rounds this season, 10 of which were sub-70, including a U-M season-best 66 (-6) in the first round of the Linger Longer Invitational (March 19).

Mueller contributed U-M to team titles at the Dayton Flyer Invitational (Oct. 17-18) and the Desert Mountain Intercollegiate (March 4-5) as well as helping set the program's single-round team record with a 270 (-14) in the final round at Inverness Intercollegiate, breaking the U-M mark by two shots and the tournament's single-round record by seven. Additionally, he helped the Wolverines to their third straight NCAA regional appearance. After tying for eighth individually, Mueller missed advance to the NCAA Championships as an individual by a single shot.

The Athens, Georgia, native had two tournament victories this past season. He used a 209 (-7) to win the Windon Memorial Classic (Sept. 25-26) before tying U-M's 36-hole tournament record with a 138 (-6) at the weather-shortened Aggie Invitational (April 1-2). Mueller's perfect 3-0 mark at the Big Ten Match Play Championship (Feb. 10-11) improved his career mark in the format to 9-1.

After earning All-Big Ten first team honors, he becomes just the second Wolverine in program history to earn three conference citations, joining Michael Harris, who was a three-time first teamer (1998-2000). Mueller earned second team honors as a freshman (2015) and now has back-to-back years of first team selections (2016, '17).

For his career, Mueller has started 37 straight events, producing 16 top-10 individual finishes with nine among the top five. He owns the school record with his 72.07 career scoring average and has 40 sub-par tallies in 96 career rounds.

