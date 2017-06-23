Pistons guard Caldwell-Pope suspended for 2 games - WNEM TV 5

NEW YORK (AP) -- Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was suspended for two games without pay by the NBA on Friday for pleading guilty to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
   Caldwell-Pope was sentenced to a year of probation last week in a March traffic stop in suburban Detroit.
   Caldwell-Pope was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after police say he was spotted going about 45 mph in a 25 mph zone about 2:50 a.m. March 29 in Auburn Hills. He was arrested after a field sobriety test. A further test showed he had a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent.
   Caldwell-Pope is a restricted free agent.
