Dry start to the day with scattered showers this afternoon

Looks may be deceiving as we start the day. There's plenty of sunshine this morning, but we'll have to watch out for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Luckily, the scattered rain chances today will mean that you shouldn't have to cancel any outdoor plans. Better chances for rain however will linger into the day on Sunday as well.

For all of the latest updates on the flooding throughout Mid-Michigan, check out our Alerts Page and the River Flooding Forecast.

Today:

Sun this morning, before we begin to see clouds bubble up late this morning, into the early afternoon. Scattered showers will become more prominent this afternoon which will not be a welcome sight for folks in flooded areas. Any rain we see will be hit or miss so not everyone will see rain. As a result, you shouldn't need to cancel any outdoor plans today. Highs will top out in the low 70s with breezy winds out of the west at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight:

Showers and storms gradually taper off overnight as we lose daytime heating. We'll be left under partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows dipping down into the mid 50s. Winds will be out of the west at 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday:

We'll see a better chance for scattered showers all day instead of just in the afternoon. Much like today, however, the showers will be hit or miss. Highs will only rise to around 70 with winds out of the west at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Monday:

We won't be able to shake the chances for scattered showers on Monday either. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies if you don't manage to run into any showers. Highs will be cool in the upper 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday:

We will finally be able to breathe a sigh of relief for the middle part of the week. Mother nature will finally give us a couple of dry days to work with. We'll see mostly sunny skies for both days with increasing clouds on Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be rebounding from the low 70s on Tuesday to the upper 70s on Wednesday.

