Showers continue this evening with more rain on the way for Sunday

Scattered showers have added more grief to flooded areas across Mid-Michigan. Some of the showers have produced heavy downpours and gusty winds. We will expect that to continue into the evening hours before the rain eases up overnight. More rain however, is on the way for the day tomorrow as well.

Tonight:

Showers and storms gradually taper off overnight as we lose daytime heating. We'll be left under partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows dipping down into the mid 50s. Winds will be out of the west at 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday:

We'll see a better chance for scattered showers all day instead of just in the afternoon. Much like today, however, the showers will be hit or miss. Highs will only rise to around 70 with winds out of the west at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Monday:

We won't be able to shake the chances for scattered showers on Monday either. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies if you don't manage to run into any showers. Highs will be cool in the upper 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday:

We will finally be able to breathe a sigh of relief for the middle part of the week. Mother nature will finally give us a couple of dry days to work with. We'll see mostly sunny skies for both days with increasing clouds on Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be rebounding from the low 70s on Tuesday to the upper 70s on Wednesday.

