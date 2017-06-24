One injured in afternoon fire - WNEM TV 5

One injured in afternoon fire

CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

One person is recovering after a fire on Nylon Street in Carollton Township. Investigators say they are looking into arson as a possible cause of the blaze. 

It happened near Bauer Drive on Nylon, around 12pm Saturday. 

At least one person was inside the home when the fire began, and that person suffered minor burns. 

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to only half the duplex. 

