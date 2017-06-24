Man's body found a day after disappearing in Lake St. Clair - WNEM TV 5

Man's body found a day after disappearing in Lake St. Clair

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) -- -

Authorities have recovered the body of a 44-year-old man who jumped off a boat and died in Lake St. Clair.
   The Macomb County sheriff's office says Virdest Day was on a boat that was returning to Harrison Township from the annual Jobbie Nooner party. He jumped in after another passenger fell into the water Friday night.
   Day was wearing a life jacket but it wasn't secured on him.
   His body was recovered Saturday near Lake St. Clair Metropark. No foul play is suspected.

