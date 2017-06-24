Man's body found a day after disappearing in Lake St. Clair

Authorities have recovered the body of a 44-year-old man who jumped off a boat and died in Lake St. Clair.

The Macomb County sheriff's office says Virdest Day was on a boat that was returning to Harrison Township from the annual Jobbie Nooner party. He jumped in after another passenger fell into the water Friday night.

Day was wearing a life jacket but it wasn't secured on him.

His body was recovered Saturday near Lake St. Clair Metropark. No foul play is suspected.

