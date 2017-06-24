5-county parks chief on paid leave during investigation - WNEM TV 5

5-county parks chief on paid leave during investigation

The head of a five-county park system in southeastern Michigan has been placed on paid leave during an internal investigation.
   The Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority won't explain the investigation. But director George Phifer is off the job for now.
   The Huron-Clinton system has 13 parks in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw and Livingston counties and is supported through property taxes.
   Phifer has worked for the park system since 2008 when he was hired as police chief.
   The Detroit Free Press says wildlife enthusiasts have criticized what they consider to be excessive mowing and the removal of dead trees. They say the trees are good for birds. Randy Baker of the Macomb Audubon Society says parks are being groomed like a golf course.

