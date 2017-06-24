Mason poised to become Michigan's economic development chief

Jeff Mason, the executive director of the state's University Research Corridor, is poised to become chief executive of the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

Gov. Rick Snyder announced his recommendation this week. An MEDC committee will meet July 11 to consider appointing Mason.

He would replace Steve Arwood, who is leaving after serving as the state's top economic development official for 2 1/2 years. Mason worked at the MEDC from 1999 to 2009 in various roles.

Snyder says Mason is a "natural choice" because he "has a long history of commitment and dedication to improving Michigan's economy and growing jobs."

