Grand Rapids buys body cameras for some off-duty police

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (AP) -

 Police officers in Grand Rapids who are part of a Special Response Team will soon have a second body camera to carry with them when they're off-duty.
   The Grand Rapids Press reports that the city commission has agreed to spend more than $15,300 to buy roughly 20 additional cameras for the team. The team often responds to emergencies when off-duty.
   Buying more cameras would allow the team to respond directly to incidents instead of having to first go to the police station to retrieve a camera.
   Sgt. Terry Dixon says the team responds to critical incidents including hostage situations and barricaded gunmen.
   The city signed a three-year contract with Axon Enterprise in 2015 to purchase cameras for every officer. It also includes software, maintenance and support.

