Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron draws interest

Melania Trump is staying true to her reputation as more homebody than social butterfly -- two weeks into her new life as a full-time Washingtonian.

But she's been busy fulfilling her duties as first lady and first mom, helping settle in 11-year-old son Barron.

The youngest Trump is the first boy to live in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. more than 50 years ago, and he's become the object of much public fascination.

Mrs. Trump told Fox News Channel last week that she's enjoying White House life so much that she doesn't really miss New York.

The first lady says Barron is "all settled" and the he loves living in Washington.



