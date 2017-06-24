Midland man saves baby deer from flood - WNEM TV 5

Midland man saves baby deer from flood

MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Take a look at this picture making its way around social media.

It shows Midland residents Eric Larsen,Sam Korpal, and Cruz Sapien saving a fawn from rising flood waters on Friday.

Residents say the baby deer was struggling to swim and crying for help.

The men spotted the deer by the Rail Trail and have since released it back into the wild. 

