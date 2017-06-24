Residents having a tough time getting around flooded streets

Heavy rains in Mid- Michigan turning some roads into rivers.

"It's completely flooded over." says Jeremiah Greenwood

Jeremiah greenwood is talking about the majority of his neighborhood. He says he's lived in Midland most of his life and has never seen anything quite like this. He says it's making life difficult.

"For me it's trying to get down the different roads. There is only one entrance to get to my house right now and you have to take a couple different subdivisions." says Jeremiah Greenwood

Greenwood says so far he's one of the lucky ones because his house hasn't flooded. He says he's busy trying to help his neighbors dry out.

Law enforcement urging everyone not to drive through standing water. Many residents are trying to make the best out of the situation, even getting out canoes and paddling through it. Faith Mrdutt said it was hard just getting something to eat.

"We tried to make the best out of it. We couldn't make any food or anything like that so we had to get our neighbor who have a lifted truck to go get us food." said Faith Mrdutt

With more rain expected Greenwood doesn't know what he would do if the flooding comes to his house.

"I don't know where I'm going to sleep." says Jeremiah Greenwood

