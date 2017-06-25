Scattered showers will develop across Mid-Michigan today

An upper level disturbance overhead will help generate showers and even a few rumbles of thunder today. The showers will be scattered, but it won't be a bad idea to keep the umbrella handy anyway. We won't receive much rain, but the rain we do get won't help the areas already plagued by flooding. Not to mention, temperatures will be a bit cooler than average for this time of year.

For all of the latest updates on the flooding throughout Mid-Michigan, check out our Alerts Page and the River Flooding Forecast.

Today:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and thunderstorms. There may be a few heavy downpours, but most of the rain will be short-lived as we head through the afternoon. Highs today will only top out in the upper 60s to near 70 with winds out of the west at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tonight:

Showers will be tapering off this evening and we'll be left with mostly cloudy skies overnight. The best chance to see a lingering shower will be north of the Tri-Cities. Lows will dip down to the low to mid 50s with winds out of the west at 5 mph.

Tomorrow:

The dry weather isn't here just yet, we still have one more day to deal with scattered showers. However, expect mostly cloudy skies if you aren't under one of the showers. Highs will struggle to reach the upper 60s with winds out of the west northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday:

We will finally be able to breathe a sigh of relief for the middle part of the week. Mother nature will finally give us a couple of dry days to work with. We'll see mostly sunny skies for both days with increasing clouds on Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be rebounding from the low 70s on Tuesday to the upper 70s on Wednesday.

