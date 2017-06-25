The umbrella will be needed to start your workweek

It has been a long road for folks affected by flooding these past few days. While we have seen more rain recently, it hasn't been enough to stall the rivers from receding in some areas. There will be some lingering rain tonight and scattered showers will return tomorrow. We'll have to wait until Tuesday before we finally dry out.

For all of the latest updates on the flooding throughout Mid-Michigan, check out our Alerts Page and the River Flooding Forecast.

Tonight:

Showers will be tapering off this evening and we'll be left with mostly cloudy skies overnight. The best chance to see a lingering shower will be north of the Tri-Cities. Lows will dip down to the low to mid 50s with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow:

The dry weather isn't here just yet, we still have one more day to deal with scattered showers. However, expect mostly cloudy skies if you aren't under one of the showers. Highs will struggle to reach the upper 60s with winds out of the west west at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday:

We will finally be able to breathe a sigh of relief for the middle part of the week. Mother nature will finally give us a couple of dry days to work with. We'll see mostly sunny skies for both days with increasing clouds on Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be rebounding from the low 70s on Tuesday to the upper 70s on Wednesday.

