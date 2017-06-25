Have flood damage in Midland Co.? Here's how to report it

Midland County is looking to gather information from residents impacted by the flood.

If you have structural damage caused by flood waters, or have had flooding in your home or business, you need to report the damage to the county.

You are asked to fill out a questionnaire by clicking here.

>>Slideshow: Flooding in Mid-Michigan<<

If you don’t have power or access to a computer, you can call (989) 837-3500.

Continue to monitor street closings by clicking here.

