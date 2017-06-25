FEMA trained members collecting damage estimates in Isabella County

If you live in Isabella County, you may be getting a visit from a FEMA trained Damage Assessment team member to assess property damage.

Beginning on Sunday, June 25, teams will be conducting preliminary assessment of storm damage by going door-to-door in areas believed to be impacted by flooding.

Certified assessors will be wearing identifiable vests and are doing this as part of the County’s Disaster Response.

The county reports this preliminary data collection is necessary to fulfill the requirements of the Declaration of Emergency.

It helps the State of Michigan determine if assistance will be granted.

If your property was damaged, call (989) 779-1452 if a volunteer does not stop by on Sunday.

